Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 137.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MGNI. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 41,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,070,713.74. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $159,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 279,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,430.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,439 shares of company stock worth $9,079,679 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Magnite by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

