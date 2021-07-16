Man Group’s (EMG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 173.92 ($2.27).

Man Group stock opened at GBX 191.40 ($2.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 197.54 ($2.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 528.94.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

