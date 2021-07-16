Manulife Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,603 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,827% compared to the average volume of 187 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

MFC opened at $19.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.32.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

