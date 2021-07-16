Mark S. Bamford Sells 10,538 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) VP Mark S. Bamford sold 10,538 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $668,214.58.

Textron stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.56.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.