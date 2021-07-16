Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to announce $3.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.71 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $12.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $15.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $19.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.35.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $139.53 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of -148.44 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

