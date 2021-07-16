Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Marriott International worth $43,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $139.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.32. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.35.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

