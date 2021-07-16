Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Marriott International worth $43,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $139.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.32. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.35.
In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.