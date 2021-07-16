Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Marten Transport stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.00. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

