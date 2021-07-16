Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Gap Down to $16.81

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.81, but opened at $16.40. Marten Transport shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 867 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRTN. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,748,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,422,000 after acquiring an additional 189,372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 5.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,697,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,721,000 after purchasing an additional 229,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,523,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after buying an additional 78,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 563.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after buying an additional 1,046,831 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,065,000 after buying an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.