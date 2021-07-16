Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up to $32.57

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.57, but opened at $33.50. Matador Resources shares last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 1,369 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Matador Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

