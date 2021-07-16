Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Shares of MTNB stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Matinas BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

