Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $902.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to announce sales of $902.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $913.50 million and the lowest is $886.70 million. Mattel posted sales of $732.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $4.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAT. Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.47.

NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,686,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mattel by 8.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mattel by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,994,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,530,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 87.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

