Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Gap Up to $33.12

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.12, but opened at $34.60. Maxar Technologies shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 25,450 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAXR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.88.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

In related news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 31,013 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $3,091,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.