Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mazda Motor in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Mazda Motor had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MZDAY. UBS Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

MZDAY opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.40. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.15.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.