MBA Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 207,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,915,430. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Citigroup raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

