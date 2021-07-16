MBA Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,360 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 71,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

XOM traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $58.06. The stock had a trading volume of 607,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,176,730. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

