MBA Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,546 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $67,395,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $50,285,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 339.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,013,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,357,000 after purchasing an additional 783,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $35,358,000. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after purchasing an additional 562,777 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.46. 14,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,001. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.50. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $62.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

