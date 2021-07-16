MBA Advisors LLC Takes $2.46 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 151,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.3% of MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.53. 542,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,101,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.