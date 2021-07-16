McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Sage Private Wealth Group LLC

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,613 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.6% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.39.

MCD traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.44. 50,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,308. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $190.13 and a one year high of $239.05. The firm has a market cap of $176.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

