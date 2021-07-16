McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Hits New 12-Month High at $238.97

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $238.97 and last traded at $238.76, with a volume of 15089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.17.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

The company has a market cap of $176.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

