MDA (TSE:MDA) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$15.10 and last traded at C$15.16. Approximately 17,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 54,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.52.

MDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MDA in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$17.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of MDA from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.35.

MDA (TSE:MDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($1.57). The firm had revenue of C$496.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$549.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MDA Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

MDA Company Profile (TSE:MDA)

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

