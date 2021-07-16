Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Sold by Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lessened its holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,345 shares during the quarter. Medallia comprises approximately 0.2% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Medallia were worth $14,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medallia by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 449,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Medallia by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 304,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 84,295 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Medallia in the first quarter valued at $129,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $98,094.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 876,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,423,056.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 6,469 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $188,118.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,540,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,812,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,003 shares of company stock worth $10,364,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

MDLA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. lowered their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

MDLA stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.57. 862,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.54. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

