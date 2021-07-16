MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Short Interest Update

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 424,600 shares, an increase of 158.0% from the June 15th total of 164,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Shares of MedAvail stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.59. 716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,216. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.44. MedAvail has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $311.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Get MedAvail alerts:

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 70.13% and a negative net margin of 291.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MedAvail will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDVL shares. Cowen upped their target price on MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDVL. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in MedAvail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in MedAvail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,876,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in MedAvail during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth $955,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.