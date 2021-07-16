MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MediWound were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter valued at $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MediWound by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. MediWound Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $126.11 million, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.11.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 125.38% and a negative net margin of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDWD. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MediWound has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

MediWound Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

