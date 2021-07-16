Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Get Medpace alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

MEDP stock opened at $182.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace has a twelve month low of $103.16 and a twelve month high of $196.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.71.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $1,532,403.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,396,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,074,931.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,752 shares of company stock valued at $44,033,917 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $46,440,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $46,379,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $33,157,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $27,281,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Medpace by 98.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after buying an additional 188,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.