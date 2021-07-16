Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 120,220 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 48,874 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MBIN shares. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $39.75 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.