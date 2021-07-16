Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $2.16 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $47,488.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00006718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000301 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

