MetLife (NYSE:MET) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.43.

MetLife stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,609,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87. MetLife has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $505,128.00. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

