MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Holdings Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of MGE Energy worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,886,000 after acquiring an additional 151,819 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,549,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,479,000 after acquiring an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 290,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MGE Energy stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

