MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,784,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.41% of MGIC Investment worth $66,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,354,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,255,000 after purchasing an additional 985,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,133,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in MGIC Investment by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,365,000 after buying an additional 1,611,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,409,000 after buying an additional 299,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,812,000 after buying an additional 955,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.