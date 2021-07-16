Michael Mcknight Sells 41,328 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight sold 41,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $669,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Mcknight also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CURO Group alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $479,259.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Michael Mcknight sold 87,739 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,543,329.01.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $420,043.36.

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64.

Shares of CURO opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 3.00.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CURO Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,234,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after buying an additional 20,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 76,282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CURO Group by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 37,524 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CURO Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.