Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Quest Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,223 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,756 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.4% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $70,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $281.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.61. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $283.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

