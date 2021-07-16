MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of MVIS stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90. MicroVision has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 711.00% and a negative return on equity of 85.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that MicroVision will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in MicroVision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in MicroVision in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in MicroVision by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in MicroVision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in MicroVision in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

