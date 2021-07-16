Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the June 15th total of 77,100 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

MPB stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $27.52. 1,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,257. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $314.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.94 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 23.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

MPB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

