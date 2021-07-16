MidasProtocol Reaches Market Cap of $284,172.67 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 16th. One MidasProtocol coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. MidasProtocol has a total market cap of $284,172.67 and $120,184.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MidasProtocol has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.18 or 0.00841091 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MAS is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

