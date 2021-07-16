Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) shot up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $95.70 and last traded at $95.40. 3,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 440,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at $432,673. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $25,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $325,351. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 6.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,795,000 after purchasing an additional 57,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after buying an additional 26,520 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

