MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 9,007.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.82. 8,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.74. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is currently 43.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.