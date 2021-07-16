MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Purchases 31,001 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 52.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,001 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 181,334 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 145,860 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 392,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 103,667 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,433,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. 360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,602. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.06.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

