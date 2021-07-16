MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 0.9% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,240,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,346,000 after buying an additional 665,877 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after buying an additional 522,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Deere & Company by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,957,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.87.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $344.79. 17,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,687. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.26. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $170.90 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

