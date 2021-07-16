MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 194 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $11.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,528.51. 45,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,399.97. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,586.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

