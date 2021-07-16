MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 294 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.43.

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

