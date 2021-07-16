MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 627 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.96.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $5,036,564.50. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.03. 408,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,553,514. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

