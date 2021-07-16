Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Insider Karen M. Anderson Sells 35,389 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) insider Karen M. Anderson sold 35,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $1,845,890.24.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 119.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mimecast by 393.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 983,600 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,137,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after buying an additional 606,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,595,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its holdings in Mimecast by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 660,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after buying an additional 528,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

