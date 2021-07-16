Mirror Protocol Price Reaches $3.34 on Major Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $259.67 million and approximately $33.82 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.34 or 0.00010532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00112376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00149146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,781.11 or 1.00208985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars.

