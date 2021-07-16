Mizuho Boosts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $96.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KGI Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $102.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $111.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of -244.45 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $3,603,639.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $3,781,077.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,028,553 shares of company stock worth $90,106,110 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,465,000 after buying an additional 132,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cloudflare by 49.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,866,000 after buying an additional 4,319,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,085,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 3.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after buying an additional 79,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

