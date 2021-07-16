Mizuho Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $231.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $224.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PXD. Truist cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.04.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.16. 12,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,215. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

