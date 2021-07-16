MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,229 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 89,983 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000.

BATS:PFFD opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77.

