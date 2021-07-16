MML Investors Services LLC Has $908,000 Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 746,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zscaler by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,715,000 after acquiring an additional 355,635 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,106,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,554,000 after buying an additional 42,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total value of $387,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,303 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,037. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $219.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.45. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.81 and a 1-year high of $236.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.19.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.