MML Investors Services LLC Has $940,000 Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,158,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.84.

DPZ stock opened at $484.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $491.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $446.78.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.