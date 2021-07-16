MML Investors Services LLC Has $975,000 Stock Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg acquired 3,000 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $57,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 20,013 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $394,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,824 shares in the company, valued at $764,444.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $583,720. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ADX opened at $19.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $20.15.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

