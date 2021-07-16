MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Irwin Gold sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,755. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.17.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

